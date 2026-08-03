Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $93.3970, with a volume of 2917667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

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More Atkore News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atkore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prysmian acquisition provides a $95-per-share cash valuation. Prysmian S.p.A. agreed to acquire Atkore in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion. The offer represents a substantial premium to Atkore’s recent trading level and was the primary catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Atkore Inc. to be Acquired by Prysmian for $95.00 per Share in Cash

Prysmian S.p.A. agreed to acquire Atkore in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion. The offer represents a substantial premium to Atkore’s recent trading level and was the primary catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Atkore reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. The company also said net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increased from the prior quarter, supported by strong organic volume growth in both operating segments. Atkore Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Atkore reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. The company also said net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increased from the prior quarter, supported by strong organic volume growth in both operating segments. Positive Sentiment: The transaction expands Prysmian’s U.S. electrification platform. Prysmian expects the deal to strengthen its presence in electrical infrastructure, including cables, installation components and potentially data-center-related demand. The strategic rationale may improve the likelihood of shareholder approval and completion. Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share

Prysmian expects the deal to strengthen its presence in electrical infrastructure, including cables, installation components and potentially data-center-related demand. The strategic rationale may improve the likelihood of shareholder approval and completion. Neutral Sentiment: Further gains may be limited by the fixed offer price. With shareholders set to receive $95 per share in cash, ATKR’s valuation will likely remain anchored near that level unless another bidder emerges or the deal terms change. Investors should also consider customary regulatory, shareholder-approval and closing risks.

With shareholders set to receive $95 per share in cash, ATKR’s valuation will likely remain anchored near that level unless another bidder emerges or the deal terms change. Investors should also consider customary regulatory, shareholder-approval and closing risks. Neutral Sentiment: Before the takeover announcement, investors were focused on margin pressure from higher steel, copper and PVC costs. The stronger quarter helps offset those concerns, but the acquisition now makes execution of the merger more important than Atkore’s standalone earnings outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Trading Up 28.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.18 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Atkore's dividend payout ratio is currently -36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $206,202.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,998.70. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,256,007.43. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,189,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,571,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,209,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth $21,214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1,166.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,828 shares of the company's stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 318,514 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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