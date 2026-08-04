Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 456,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session's volume of 461,900 shares.The stock last traded at $93.4220 and had previously closed at $93.55.

The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.37. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

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Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Atkore's dividend payout ratio is currently -36.87%.

Trending Headlines about Atkore

Here are the key news stories impacting Atkore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agreement to be acquired at a premium: Prysmian will pay $95 per share in cash , valuing Atkore at approximately $3.8 billion including debt . The offer represents roughly a 30% premium to Atkore’s unaffected share price and gives investors a defined cash exit, substantially reducing standalone operating uncertainty. Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share

Prysmian will pay , valuing Atkore at approximately . The offer represents roughly a 30% premium to Atkore’s unaffected share price and gives investors a defined cash exit, substantially reducing standalone operating uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Atkore reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.92 , above the $1.47–$1.55 analyst consensus range, while revenue of $794.8 million also topped estimates. Management said sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were higher year over year and sequentially, supported by organic volume growth in both segments. Atkore Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Atkore reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $1.47–$1.55 analyst consensus range, while revenue of also topped estimates. Management said sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were higher year over year and sequentially, supported by organic volume growth in both segments. Positive Sentiment: The transaction would expand Prysmian’s U.S. electrification platform and could provide strategic benefits across cables, installation components and data-center infrastructure. Atkore to be Acquired by Prysmian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Atkore from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Atkore

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,370,998.70. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 710.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Atkore Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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