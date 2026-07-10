Atlas Copco (ATLKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Atlas Copco to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $4.6369 billion for the quarter.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, analysts expect Atlas Copco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATLKY

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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