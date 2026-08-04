Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.9050, with a volume of 134981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.3850.

Get Atlas Copco alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ATLKY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlas Copco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlas Copco wasn't on the list.

While Atlas Copco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here