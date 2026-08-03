Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE AESI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 3,956,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AESI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.62.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,209 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,409,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

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