Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $9.92. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $10.5670, with a volume of 1,333,122 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AESI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,272 shares of the company's stock worth $75,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,170,655 shares of the company's stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 1,264,530 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 153,561 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,568 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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