Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) CFO Tiago Miranda Sells 4,400 Shares

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX - Get Free Report) CFO Tiago Miranda sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $179,155. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tiago Miranda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Tiago Miranda sold 5,831 shares of Atlas Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $29,329.93.

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Atlas Lithium Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ATLX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. 608,167 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,626. Atlas Lithium Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlas Lithium by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 127,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Atlas Lithium by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 565,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Lithium to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlas Lithium from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Lithium

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects.

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