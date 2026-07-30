Atlassian (TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $1.6627 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Atlassian's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atlassian Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $200.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atlassian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $115.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CFO James Chuong sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $775,534.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 288,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,295,868. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $269,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 227,691 shares in the company, valued at $20,426,159.61. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,041 shares of company stock worth $1,801,069 over the last ninety days. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,694 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,256,535,000 after buying an additional 5,769,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,822,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $781,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,995,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $647,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,867,886 shares of the technology company's stock worth $458,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,159,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $350,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Further Reading

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