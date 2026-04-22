ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ATN International Price Performance

ATNI stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. ATN International has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $436.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. ATN International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ATN International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATN International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATNI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ATN International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662,544 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ATN International by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in ATN International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc NASDAQ: ATNI is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

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