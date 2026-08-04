Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Atomera's conference call:

Atomera cleared a significant manufacturability milestone with one of its two active Gate-All-Around customers, potentially leading to licensing discussions after additional electrical testing. Management cautioned that customer qualification could still take until late 2026 or longer.

Atomera cleared a significant manufacturability milestone with one of its two active Gate-All-Around customers, potentially leading to licensing discussions after additional electrical testing. Management cautioned that customer qualification could still take until late 2026 or longer. The company introduced a new value proposition for next-generation 4F² DRAM and said multiple customers have validated the concept, supported by a favorable TCAD study. Work developed for DRAM’s planar periphery may also apply to NAND flash, potentially more than doubling Atomera’s total addressable market.

The company introduced a new value proposition for next-generation 4F² DRAM and said multiple customers have validated the concept, supported by a favorable TCAD study. Work developed for DRAM’s planar periphery may also apply to NAND flash, potentially more than doubling Atomera’s total addressable market. New RF data showed MST-enabled GaN-on-silicon delivering effectively lossless RF and harmonic-distortion performance roughly 1,000 times better than a reference wafer at benchmark power levels. The results generated industry interest at IMS and led to evaluations with several potential customers, opening a possible market for integrated RF front ends and power amplifiers.

New RF data showed MST-enabled GaN-on-silicon delivering effectively lossless RF and harmonic-distortion performance roughly 1,000 times better than a reference wafer at benchmark power levels. The results generated industry interest at IMS and led to evaluations with several potential customers, opening a possible market for integrated RF front ends and power amplifiers. Second-quarter revenue was only $158,000, while the GAAP net loss widened to $6.3 million from $5.0 million a year earlier; cash and short-term investments fell to $38.4 million. Atomera also expects 2026 non-GAAP operating expenses near the high end of its $18.25 million–$18.75 million range as outsourced engineering, tool leases, metrology, and fabrication costs rise.

Get Atomera alerts: Sign Up

Atomera Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Atomera stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.11. Atomera has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis Laurencio sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $192,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 253,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,391,652.32. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 356,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121,457 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 82.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 63,305 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Atomera from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atomera in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Atomera

About Atomera

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera's solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera's business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Atomera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atomera wasn't on the list.

While Atomera currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here