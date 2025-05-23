Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.42

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a 5.0% increase from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.40.

Atour Lifestyle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 990,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,256. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

ATAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atour Lifestyle stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,014 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Atour Lifestyle worth $40,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

