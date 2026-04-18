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Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Atrium Mortgage Investment logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) to a "strong-buy" rating; together with Fundamental Research's C$13.12 target, the stock carries a consensus Strong Buy rating and an average price target of C$13.31.
  • Atrium opened at C$12.14 (1‑year range C$10.61–C$12.25) with a market cap of C$584.3M and a PE of 11.79, and is a non‑bank lender of Canadian residential and commercial mortgages focused on preserving equity and paying stable dividends.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Atrium Mortgage Investment.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.12 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of C$13.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$12.14 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.61 and a 1-year high of C$12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. The company generates its revenue from mortgage interest and fees.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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