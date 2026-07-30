ATS (ATS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATS (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ATS to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $509.7150 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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ATS (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ATS had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $535.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.43 million. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATS Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ATS stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. ATS has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ATS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATS. Zacks Research lowered shares of ATS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised ATS from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered ATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Desjardins started coverage on ATS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ATS from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation NYSE: ATS is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

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