AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.5476.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 19.6% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2%

AT&T stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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