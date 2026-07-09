AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Strong Sell Rating

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.68.

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AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T was highlighted as a top telecom/value stock, with analysts pointing to attractive valuation and dividend appeal for long-term investors.

AT&T was highlighted as a top telecom/value stock, with analysts pointing to attractive valuation and dividend appeal for long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: The company may benefit from a rival carrier’s bankruptcy, which could strengthen AT&T’s competitive position in wireless and broadband. AT&T leaves rivals flat-footed as bankrupt carrier folds

The company may benefit from a rival carrier’s bankruptcy, which could strengthen AT&T’s competitive position in wireless and broadband. Positive Sentiment: AT&T, Ericsson, and MediaTek completed a 5G Advanced mobility trial, underscoring continued network innovation and potential service-quality improvements. Ericsson, AT&T and MediaTek complete North America's first in-field trial of enhanced mobility features

AT&T, Ericsson, and MediaTek completed a 5G Advanced mobility trial, underscoring continued network innovation and potential service-quality improvements. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T’s expanded Build-A-Plan bundle could improve customer flexibility and support retention, but the immediate stock impact is unclear. Is AT&T (T) Undervalued On Its Build A Plan Expansion?

AT&T’s expanded Build-A-Plan bundle could improve customer flexibility and support retention, but the immediate stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on AT&T from $26 to $24 and kept an equal-weight rating, signaling softer expectations.

Barclays lowered its price target on AT&T from $26 to $24 and kept an equal-weight rating, signaling softer expectations. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on AT&T from $30 to $25, which may be contributing to recent share weakness.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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