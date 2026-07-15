AT&T (T) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect AT&T to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $31.8052 billion for the quarter. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

AT&T stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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