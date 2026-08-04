AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Here are the key takeaways from AudioCodes' conference call:

Revenue guidance was raised to $251 million–$256 million for 2026, while non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance was reiterated at $0.60–$0.75.

to $251 million–$256 million for 2026, while non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance was reiterated at $0.60–$0.75. Annual recurring revenue from Live managed services and VoiceAI reached $84 million at the end of Q2, up 20% year over year and double its level three years ago; backlog also rose 23% to nearly $90 million.

VoiceAI revenue grew more than 50% year over year in the quarter and nearly doubled in the first half, keeping AudioCodes on track for 40%–50% full-year growth as enterprise virtual-agent and agent-assist deployments expand.

Microsoft Teams activity remained healthy, with Q2 revenue up 5%, new opportunities up 14%, and signed opportunity value up 73% to more than $20 million; the company also highlighted new Microsoft certifications for its Voca CIC contact-center and AI voice-agent offerings.

AudioCodes returned capital to shareholders through approximately $8.9 million of share repurchases during the quarter and declared a $0.20-per-share dividend totaling about $4.8 million.

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AudioCodes Trading Up 7.4%

AUDC stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.96. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on AUDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 3,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company's stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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