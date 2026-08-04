AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $251.0 million-$256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.6 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on AUDC

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 213,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.79%.AudioCodes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.750 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AudioCodes by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,306 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,371 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company's stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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