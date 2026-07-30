Audioeye (AEYE) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Audioeye to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $10.6940 million for the quarter. Audioeye has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.56 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a positive return on equity of 71.24%. On average, analysts expect Audioeye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Audioeye Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audioeye

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Audioeye by 139.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Audioeye by 25.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 245,936 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Audioeye by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Audioeye in the third quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Audioeye to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Audioeye

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company's flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

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