August Troendle Sells 3,728 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 3,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $2,239,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,019,687.60. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Medpace Price Performance

MEDP traded up $14.52 on Wednesday, reaching $585.49. 580,873 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,017. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.00 and a twelve month high of $677.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $498.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,293 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock worth $374,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $584.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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