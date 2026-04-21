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Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 0.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Aura Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares slipped 0.3% to GBX 7.88 with trading volume sharply lower—~37,728 shares traded, down about 88% from the average of 318,818.
  • The stock has a market cap of £80.33 million, a negative PE of -7.10, and the 50‑day moving average (GBX 7.02) sits below the 200‑day moving average (GBX 8.66).
  • Aura Energy is an exploration company targeting uranium, vanadium, gold and base metals, owning the Häggån polymetallic project in Sweden and the Tiris uranium project in Mauritania.
  • Interested in Aura Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA - Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 and last traded at GBX 7.88. Approximately 37,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 318,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90.

Aura Energy Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £80.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 7.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Aura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania. Aura Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

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