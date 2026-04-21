Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 0.3% - What's Next?

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Aura Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited ( LON:AURA Get Free Report ) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 and last traded at GBX 7.88. Approximately 37,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 318,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90.

The stock has a market cap of £80.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 7.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania. Aura Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

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