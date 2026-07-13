Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Trading Down 10.7% - What's Next?

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $54.2990. Approximately 556,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,006,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUGO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%.The business had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Aura Minerals's payout ratio is presently 288.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $4,885,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 794,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,716,085.35. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Santos Cardoso Joao Kleber Dos sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,316,976.45. The trade was a 33.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738.

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aura Minerals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Further Reading

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