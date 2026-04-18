Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.84 and traded as low as GBX 239.97. Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 239.97, with a volume of 161,620 shares trading hands.

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Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £263.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 248.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.84.

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The investment trust reported GBX 4.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 650 million during the quarter. Aurora Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 97.16%.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

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