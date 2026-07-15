AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.57.

Get AutoCanada alerts: Sign Up

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of AutoCanada from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AutoCanada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ACQ opened at C$22.34 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$514.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.27.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada's Canadian Dealership Operations include 64 franchised dealerships representing 23 automotive brands across eight provinces, as well as three independent used dealerships. The Company currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2024, AutoCanada's Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AutoCanada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AutoCanada wasn't on the list.

While AutoCanada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here