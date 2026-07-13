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AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
AutoCanada logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial cut its price target on AutoCanada to C$21.00 from C$22.00 and kept a sector perform rating, implying downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views on the stock remain mixed overall: the consensus rating is Hold, with an average target price of C$22.57, while some firms have recently raised or sharply lowered their targets.
  • AutoCanada shares recently traded at C$23.03; the company reported C$0.21 EPS on C$1.19 billion in quarterly revenue and operates 64 franchised dealerships across Canada.
  • Interested in AutoCanada? Here are five stocks we like better.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AutoCanada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$36.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$22.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.03. 4,169 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$14.00 and a one year high of C$35.48.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada's Canadian Dealership Operations include 64 franchised dealerships representing 23 automotive brands across eight provinces, as well as three independent used dealerships. The Company currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2024, AutoCanada's Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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