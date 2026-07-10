Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.1034.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Autodesk Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.58 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $241.60. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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