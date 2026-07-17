Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Autoliv's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $125.07 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Wall Street Zen cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.93.

View Our Latest Report on ALV

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3,361.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,497 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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