Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.72.

Separately, TD lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.68 and a 1-year high of C$12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.10 million for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 76.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR will post 1.0136327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive and other OEM dealership and service properties located in Canada and the United States. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 91 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 3.4 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec in Canada, and Florida and Ohio in the United States.

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