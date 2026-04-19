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Automotive Stocks To Consider - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), AutoZone (AZO), and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) were highlighted by MarketBeat's screener as the automotive stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • MPWR designs semiconductor-based power electronics (DC‑to‑DC ICs) serving automotive, data center/AI, consumer and communications markets, fueling recent share movement and valuation scrutiny.
  • AutoZone is a leading automotive parts retailer in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil, while Rivian builds electric vehicles (notably the R1T pickup and R1S SUV), illustrating exposure to both traditional aftermarket retail and the EV transition.
  • Five stocks we like better than Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems, AutoZone, and Rivian Automotive are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in designing, manufacturing, distributing, financing, or servicing motor vehicles and their components — including automakers (OEMs), parts suppliers, dealers, and electric-vehicle or mobility-technology firms. Investors view them as a cyclical sector sensitive to economic growth, consumer demand, commodity and fuel prices, supply-chain disruptions, and regulatory or technological shifts (such as the transition to EVs), all of which affect earnings and valuation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monolithic Power Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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