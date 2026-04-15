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Automotive Stocks To Follow Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) is among today's stocks to watch after heavy trading; the company designs DC‑to‑DC power ICs used across automotive and data‑center applications, and MarketBeat questions whether its recent surge has pushed valuation too high.
  • SoundHound AI (SOUN) is highlighted for its Houndify voice‑AI platform that enables conversational assistants in automotive, TV and IoT, positioning it as a play on in‑car voice technology and customer-facing AI.
  • Upstart (UPST) operates an AI-driven lending platform that connects borrowers to banks and credit unions and includes automotive retail and refinance loans, tying it to trends in auto financing.
  • Interested in Monolithic Power Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Monolithic Power Systems, SoundHound AI, and Upstart are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of motor vehicles and related parts, components, and technologies. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the auto sector’s growth and risks, which include cyclical demand swings, commodity and supply‑chain pressures, and long‑term structural trends like electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monolithic Power Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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