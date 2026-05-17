AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.3333.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $269.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $184.13 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.02). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting AutoNation

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoNation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for several future periods, including FY2027 to $24.23 from $23.17 and Q2 2027 to $6.50 from $6.14, signaling stronger profit expectations for AutoNation. AutoNation market data

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for several future periods, including FY2027 to $24.23 from $23.17 and Q2 2027 to $6.50 from $6.14, signaling stronger profit expectations for AutoNation. Positive Sentiment: Additional estimate hikes for Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2028 suggest analysts see continued earnings momentum beyond the near term. AutoNation market data

Additional estimate hikes for Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2028 suggest analysts see continued earnings momentum beyond the near term. Neutral Sentiment: AutoNation also drew attention for community-focused news, including Habitat for Humanity partnerships that helped Florida families achieve homeownership, which is positive for brand image but unlikely to materially move the stock on its own. AutoNation and Habitat for Humanity article

AutoNation also drew attention for community-focused news, including Habitat for Humanity partnerships that helped Florida families achieve homeownership, which is positive for brand image but unlikely to materially move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Habitat for Humanity story highlighted AutoNation’s community involvement with a single mother of five, reinforcing the same reputation-building theme. Habitat for Humanity and AutoNation article

A separate Habitat for Humanity story highlighted AutoNation’s community involvement with a single mother of five, reinforcing the same reputation-building theme. Negative Sentiment: Zacks did trim its FY2028 EPS estimate slightly and lowered Q2 2026 earnings expectations, which tempers the upbeat tone and may limit some upside. AutoNation market data

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.91, for a total value of $512,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,348.96. The trade was a 63.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

Further Reading

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