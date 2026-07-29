Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Insider Mittie Doyle Sells 1,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,520. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mittie Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $26,100.00.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

AVTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 789,785 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,428. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avalo Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avalo Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Avalo Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here