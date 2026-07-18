Avalyn Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AVLN) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Avalyn Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AVLN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

AVLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalyn Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avalyn Pharma to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avalyn Pharma to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Avalyn Pharma in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avalyn Pharma in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

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Avalyn Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVLN opened at $28.30 on Friday. Avalyn Pharma has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88.

Avalyn Pharma (NASDAQ:AVLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.38) by ($5.45).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Carroll acquired 277,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,186,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,358,116. This trade represents a 14.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc bought 555,555 shares of Avalyn Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,186,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,358,116. This trade represents a 34.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

About Avalyn Pharma

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering inhaled therapies to transform the treatment paradigm of serious, rare respiratory diseases with significant unmet needs. Our approach is designed to address the limitations of current oral therapies by delivering optimized inhaled formulations of approved oral medicines directly to the lungs to enhance efficacy and minimize systemic exposure that contributes to side effects and treatment discontinuation. Our current pipeline is focused on treating pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening disease with a median survival of three to five years, which is a significantly shorter prognosis than that observed for many forms of cancer.

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