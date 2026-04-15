Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,089,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session's volume of 903,790 shares.The stock last traded at $24.6050 and had previously closed at $24.63.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Avanos Medical this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Avanos Medical's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 46.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 61,095 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 508.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 457,703 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 140,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company's products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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