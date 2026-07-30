Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AVY opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $199.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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