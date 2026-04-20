Avidbank (AVBH) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $28.0340 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.70 million. Avidbank had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.88%.

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Avidbank Price Performance

AVBH stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Avidbank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avidbank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Avidbank from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avidbank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidbank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVBH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidbank in the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,268,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Avidbank during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidbank in the third quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Avidbank in the third quarter worth $12,716,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products.

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