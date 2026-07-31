Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Avidity Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Avidity Biosciences, with 12 holds, four buys, one strong buy and one sell among 18 firms. The average 12-month price target is $67.60.
  • Avidity reported a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $1.05 loss, while revenue of $19.64 million exceeded expectations of $2 million. Analysts expect a full-year loss of $2.89 per share.
  • Shares opened at $11.46, near the company’s 12-month low of $11.13, and the stock has attracted new institutional investment. Avidity is developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate therapies, with lead candidate AOC 1001 in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 3,650.39%.The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $219,736,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,826,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company's proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avidity Biosciences Right Now?

Before you consider Avidity Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avidity Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Avidity Biosciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines