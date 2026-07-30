Avient (AVNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Avient to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $898.5290 million for the quarter. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.35 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Avient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,730 shares of the company's stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Avient by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 294.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,976 shares of the company's stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company's stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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