Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on Avient in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Avient from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Avient in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Avient by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Avient by 54.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company's stock.

Avient Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.19 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Avient's payout ratio is currently 123.60%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

Further Reading

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