Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Avingtrans logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Avingtrans shares rose as high as GBX 630 (last GBX 626), up about 7.9% mid-day on volume of 314,147 shares from a prior close of GBX 580.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £208.26m, P/E 29.67, debt-to-equity 23.26, current ratio 1.57 and quick ratio 1.87; the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 14.80 and analysts forecast roughly GBX 15.08 for the year.
  • Avingtrans pursues a "Pinpoint-Invest-Exit" buy-and-build strategy in regulated engineering markets, supplying OEM products, systems and aftermarket services across its energy and medical divisions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Avingtrans.

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 and last traded at GBX 626, with a volume of 314147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580.

Avingtrans Trading Up 7.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 523.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 EPS for the current year.

About Avingtrans

(Get Free Report)

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team. Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide. The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avingtrans Right Now?

Before you consider Avingtrans, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avingtrans wasn't on the list.

While Avingtrans currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines