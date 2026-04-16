Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 and last traded at GBX 626, with a volume of 314147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580.

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Avingtrans Trading Up 7.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 523.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 EPS for the current year.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team. Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide. The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.

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