Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 85312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,456,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $564,035,000 after buying an additional 1,815,715 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $406,328,000 after buying an additional 11,301,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,695,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $213,143,000 after buying an additional 754,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $107,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,783 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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