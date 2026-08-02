Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

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Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.90 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,456,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $564,035,000 after buying an additional 1,815,715 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $406,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,695,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $213,143,000 after purchasing an additional 754,098 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $107,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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