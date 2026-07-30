Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $205.0330 million for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $112.05 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $193.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.25.

View Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 3,225 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $456,692.25. Following the sale, the director owned 5,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,031.53. This trade represents a 37.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 2,883 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $463,730.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,029.55. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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