Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.97, but opened at $130.87. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $126.29, with a volume of 79,588 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 8.4%

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $249,699.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,713.28. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $144,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,685.45. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,795 shares of company stock worth $5,344,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $145,207,000 after buying an additional 835,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,097 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $78,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3,402.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 491,745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 477,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 92,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Further Reading

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