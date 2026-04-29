AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.85 million.

Here are the key takeaways from AxoGen's conference call:

Delivered a strong Q1 with $61.5 million revenue (+26.6% YoY), $5.7 million Adjusted EBITDA, and a raised full‑year revenue target of at least 20% (~ $270 million ), supported by $103.6 million in cash and investments.

revenue (+26.6% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA, and a raised full‑year revenue target of at least (~ ), supported by in cash and investments. Avance received biologics license approval and is entering commercial channels in Q2 with no price change, enabling broader payer engagement and long‑term commercialization benefits despite expected near‑term gross margin pressure to the guided 74%–76% range.

received biologics license approval and is entering commercial channels in Q2 with no price change, enabling broader payer engagement and long‑term commercialization benefits despite expected near‑term gross margin pressure to the guided range. Material reimbursement progress — Cigna issued broad coverage for extremity and post‑mastectomy use, Elevance/Anthem removed investigational status (initial gap‑length limits applied), and an Aetna decision could push coverage to the mid‑90s of commercial lives.

issued broad coverage for extremity and post‑mastectomy use, removed investigational status (initial gap‑length limits applied), and an decision could push coverage to the mid‑90s of commercial lives. Commercial expansion is accelerating with a 146‑rep field organization, rep productivity ahead of plan, a meaningful increase in active surgeons, and broad double‑digit growth across extremities, OMF/head & neck, and breast (breast fastest growing).

GAAP net loss was $19.6 million (includes a one‑time $16.8 million debt extinguishment), but adjusted net income was positive ($4.1 million), adjusted EBITDA improved, and the company expects to be free‑cash‑flow positive for full‑year 2026 after raising $133.3 million in January.

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AxoGen Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 599,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Key Stories Impacting AxoGen

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Two brokerages raised targets and upgraded the stock — Citizens JMP lifted its price target to $50 and assigned a "market outperform" rating (≈20% upside to current levels). Article Title

Two brokerages raised targets and upgraded the stock — Citizens JMP lifted its price target to $50 and assigned a "market outperform" rating (≈20% upside to current levels). Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $48 and moved to an "overweight" rating (≈15–16% upside), providing additional analyst-led upside momentum. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its target to $48 and moved to an "overweight" rating (≈15–16% upside), providing additional analyst-led upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were mixed: revenue of $61.46M beat consensus (~$57.8M), but EPS of $0.07 missed estimates (~$0.11–$0.12). The top‑line beat supports growth narrative; the EPS miss and negative margins/ROE keep profitability concerns in focus. Article Title

Q1 results were mixed: revenue of $61.46M beat consensus (~$57.8M), but EPS of $0.07 missed estimates (~$0.11–$0.12). The top‑line beat supports growth narrative; the EPS miss and negative margins/ROE keep profitability concerns in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings presentation and call (transcript and slide deck available) — useful for detail on demand trends, margin drivers, and any FY2026 guidance specifics (guidance referenced but not fully spelled out in filings). Investors should review the call slides/transcript for forward-looking color. Article Title

Management hosted an earnings presentation and call (transcript and slide deck available) — useful for detail on demand trends, margin drivers, and any FY2026 guidance specifics (guidance referenced but not fully spelled out in filings). Investors should review the call slides/transcript for forward-looking color. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded AXGN from "hold" to "strong sell," which could pressure sentiment and trigger short-term selling by retail or model-driven funds. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AxoGen from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AxoGen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on AxoGen from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $171,457.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,629,728.04. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,243 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $49,142,000 after buying an additional 55,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,870 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 157,029 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 183.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,639,351 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459,395 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company's stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Further Reading

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