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AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on AXT, with one sell, two hold and two buy recommendations. The average 12-month price target is $43.80, although Northland Securities set a significantly higher target of $125.
  • AXT beat quarterly expectations, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share versus the consensus loss estimate of $0.04, while revenue reached $26.92 million. The company guided for second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.06–$0.08.
  • Insiders sold substantial shares in the latest quarter, totaling 251,636 shares worth approximately $27.8 million; insiders retain 5.97% ownership, while institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 target price on AXT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Up 1.4%

AXTI opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $14,007,701.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,149,533 shares in the company, valued at $243,606,574.89. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,245,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,405,929.19. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,636 shares of company stock valued at $27,789,677. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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Analyst Recommendations for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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