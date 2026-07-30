Go Pro
→ Elon’s message for America (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Azenta logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Azenta has an average “Hold” rating from seven analysts, with four buys, two holds and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $40.40, while Needham recently lowered its target from $44 to $33 but maintained a buy rating.
  • Institutional investors hold 99.08% of Azenta’s shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors more than doubled its position, while Front Street Capital Management increased its stake by 211.7%.
  • Azenta reported quarterly revenue of $144.79 million, slightly below analyst expectations, and an EPS loss of $0.04 versus the $0.12 consensus estimate. Shares opened at $28.28, with the stock trading between a one-year low of $15.93 and high of $41.73.
  • Interested in Azenta? Here are five stocks we like better.

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844,546 shares of the company's stock worth $60,105,000 after buying an additional 1,528,145 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,803,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 889,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 603,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,562 shares of the company's stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 499,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,026,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.37. Azenta has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $41.73.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 30.49%.The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Azenta's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Azenta Right Now?

Before you consider Azenta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Azenta wasn't on the list.

While Azenta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
BSEM: Four New Patents, Nasdaq Ambitions & Huge Analyst Target!
BSEM: Four New Patents, Nasdaq Ambitions & Huge Analyst Target!
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines