AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $170.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company's previous close.

AZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AZZ from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AZZ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AZZ from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.25.

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AZZ Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $146.23 on Monday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $92.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.11.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.58 million. AZZ had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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