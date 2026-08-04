B. Riley Financial Has Lowered Expectations for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 58.08% from the company's previous close.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of onsemi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.88.

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onsemi Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,228,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,922. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.03.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand is the main catalyst. Management said revenue from AI data-center applications is expected to more than double in 2026, prompting the company to prioritize data-center customers and shift some capacity away from automotive clients. ON Semiconductor shifts capacity to AI data centers

Management said revenue from AI data-center applications is expected to more than double in 2026, prompting the company to prioritize data-center customers and shift some capacity away from automotive clients. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $0.74 versus the $0.72 consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $1.60 billion, slightly above estimates. GAAP net income increased to $226.8 million from $170.3 million a year earlier. onsemi Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS was $0.74 versus the $0.72 consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $1.60 billion, slightly above estimates. GAAP net income increased to $226.8 million from $170.3 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and shareholder returns improved. Free cash flow reached $425.4 million, roughly quadrupling year over year, while onsemi repurchased $332 million of stock during the quarter.

Free cash flow reached $425.4 million, roughly quadrupling year over year, while onsemi repurchased $332 million of stock during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly constructive. The company forecast adjusted EPS of $0.81-$0.93 and revenue of approximately $1.65-$1.75 billion, with the revenue midpoint slightly above consensus. New product and strategic developments include the GaNEXUS gallium-nitride power portfolio, expanded participation in NVIDIA’s MGX ecosystem and a planned Synaptics acquisition.

The company forecast adjusted EPS of $0.81-$0.93 and revenue of approximately $1.65-$1.75 billion, with the revenue midpoint slightly above consensus. New product and strategic developments include the GaNEXUS gallium-nitride power portfolio, expanded participation in NVIDIA’s MGX ecosystem and a planned Synaptics acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Baird raised its price target to $108 but retained a Neutral rating; Needham lowered its target to $116 while keeping a Buy rating; and Rosenblatt reaffirmed Neutral with an $85 target. The differing views reflect optimism about AI-related growth but concern over competition and the pace of the broader semiconductor recovery. ON Semi analyst price target changes

Baird raised its price target to $108 but retained a Neutral rating; Needham lowered its target to $116 while keeping a Buy rating; and Rosenblatt reaffirmed Neutral with an $85 target. The differing views reflect optimism about AI-related growth but concern over competition and the pace of the broader semiconductor recovery. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper sentiment. Company insiders have reported only open-market sales over the past six months, including transactions by the CFO, CEO and other senior executives.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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