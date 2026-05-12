B. Riley Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their target price on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

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Lam Research Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LRCX opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.09. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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